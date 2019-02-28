Charges: Minnesota Man Beat His Wife, Left Her Dying In The Snow

A northern Minnesota man has been charged with murder in federal court after admitting to killing his wife after a night of drinking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird, of Ponemah, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, Gennie Kingbird.

On Jan. 6, a woman called local police reporting that a man she’d never met before came to her house and told her that he’d found his wife on Old Ponemah Road, indicating that she had been there all night.

Officers responded to the scene and found Kingbird’s wife lying face down in the snow. She was struggling to breath and had severe injuries to her face.

She was transported to a hospital in nearby Red Lake where doctors were unable to revive her.

Investigators searched Kingbird’s vehicle and found blood on the front passenger window, and Kingbird later admitted that a night of drinking led to him assaulting his wife and leaving her outside in the cold.

Gennie Kingbird’s obituary described the 41 year old Brainerd native as a “very happy person.”

“She loved spending time with her family, her job and joking around to make people laugh,” it says.

“She loved to watch her daughter play basketball and attended every game she could. She will by missed by all who knew her, especially her family.”

The investigation was led by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Source: bringmethenews.com

