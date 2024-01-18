Charges: New Ulm man propositioned “teen” in online sting

A New Ulm man is accused of propositioning someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy online, not realizing he was actually speaking to an investigator conducting an online sting.

Roger Myron Yarger, 56, was charged Tuesday in Freeborn County Court with felony counts of engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child and distributing material relating to sexual conduct with a child via electronic communication.

A criminal complaint says Yarger created an ad on the dating and meetup website DoubleList.com requesting a “boy toy for older.”

A Freeborn County Sheriff’s deputy who investigates internet crimes against children posed as a 13-year-old child named “Greg” and responded to Yarger’s ad.

The complaint says that even after Yarger was informed “Greg” was 13, he offered the fictitious teen sex acts and sexual guidance during multiple conversations online and via text messages.

Police say Yarger requested a picture of the boy’s penis and sent a photo of himself nude and aroused.

Investigators say Yarger also offered to pay the $80 fee for a taxi or Uber to bring the boy to his home.

The conversations between Yarger and the undercover detective began on November 1 and continued through November 28, according to the complaint.

Police say Yarger admitted during multiple conversations that he knew “Greg” was 13 and they needed to be careful because they could get into trouble.

“[Yarger] was given multiple opportunities to leave the conversation if he wants to,” reads the complaint. “[Yarger] says multiple times that he wants to continue talking to Greg and meet up in the future to have sexual intercourse.”