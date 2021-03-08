Charges: Nicollet man pepper sprayed ex-coworker over $20 debt

A Nicollet man is facing felony charges, accused of pepper-spraying a former co-worker over a $20 debt.

Isaiah Cummings, 25, was charged with third-degree assault in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was walking home from the gym when Cummings approached him and pepper-sprayed him.

The victim told police Cummings gave him a ride home from a shift at Casey’s, where they previously worked together. Cummings has been harassing the victim for the last month over $20 he claims the victim owed to him for the ride, says the complaint.

Police say security footage from nearby Bethany College confirmed the victim’s account of the incident.

Court documents say the victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.