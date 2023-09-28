Charges: North Mankato man exposed genitals to minor fast food workers

A North Mankato man is accused of exposing his genitals to three fast food workers, including two minors.

Billy Curtis Harrison, 32, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with gross misdemeanor counts of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16 present, and indecent exposure in the presence of a minor under 16. He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure in a public place.

A criminal complaint says Harrison was at the restaurant drive-thru window on September 17 when the 16-year-old female worker noticed him staring at her in “an odd fashion.” The worker told police Harrison “jerked his eyes down to look at his own crotch,” which is when she noticed his penis was fully out and exposed.

A 15-year-old worker at the second drive-thru window was handing Harrison his food when she also saw his penis out of his unzipped jeans, according to the complaint. The teen told investigators the act seemed intentional and planned.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle involved in the incidents belonged to Harrison.

The complaint says Harrison returned to the restaurant later that night and exposed his penis to a third worker, an 18-year-old female, as she was handing him his food.

Court documents Harrison was wearing the same clothing seen on the surveillance video when they located him in his vehicle. Police say they found two separate receipts from the fast food restaurant inside his vehicle.

Police say Harrison was uncooperative at the jail and struck his head against a wall. The complaint says he collapsed and profusely bled. He was transported to a hospital and then returned to the jail.