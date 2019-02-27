Charges: North Mankato man stored loaded gun near child’s Legos in vomit-riddled home

(St. Peter, MN) – A man faces criminal charges, accused storing loaded guns in child-accessible areas at his North Mankato home.

Pierre Robert Champon, 35, was charged in Nicollet County Court Monday with gross misdemeanor negligent storage of loaded firearms and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and dangerous weapons.

According to court documents, a woman called North Mankato Police January 26 to report that Champon was intoxicated and was storing several loaded firearms that could be accessed by her 6-year-old child.

Police found Champon “very intoxicated,” according to the complaint, and multiple piles of vomit were observed around the home.

Police found two loaded handguns hidden in the couch cushions, according to the complaint. In the corner of the dining room, next to a box of children’s Legos, police found a unattended loaded shotgun. The woman told police Champon always keeps unsecured, loaded firearms around the house in areas the child could reach them.

According to court documents, the complainant also said she’d Champon had told her before police arrived that he would “severely beat up or kill” one of her male friends. Police discovered a pair of brass knuckles among Champon’s possessions, according to the complaint.

