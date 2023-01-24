Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote

A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote.

Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his dog’s neck which was tied to a metal pole at the base of the dog’s skull.

The dead dog was discovered by Mason’s former roommate, who went to care for the animal when she learned Mason was in custody at a local jail. The woman and another witness intended to take the dog for cremation when they realized it had not died of natural causes. They instead transported it to a local veterinarian and called police.