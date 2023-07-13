Charges: North Mankato man struck ex in face, causing fall

A North Mankato man is facing felony charges for a domestic incident.

John Robert Olson, 39, is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend in the face, causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete.

The victim told investigators that Olson was abusive during their relationship and she believes he will kill her. She said Olson compares their relationship to another in which one partner killed the other. The complaint says Olson has strangled the victim in the past.

Court documents say a witness saw Olson strike the victim.

Olson has a prior domestic-related conviction. He is charged with felony harassment for a second violation in ten years, and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.