Charges: Passed out driver tested positive for cocaine

A man who was allegedly discovered passed out in his vehicle at a Mankato intersection tested postitive for cocaine.

Ryan Michael Kennedy, 35, of Eagle Lake, was charged with felony 5th-degree drug possesion and two counts of misdemeanor DWI in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says a caller reported finding Kennedy slumped over in his running vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection of N Victory Dr and Firestone Dr. just before 11:30 a.m. on a June weekday.

Police say Kennedy appeared to be passed out and was unresponsive as police knocked on the window. His doors were locked, according to the complaint.

The officer continued knocking until he woke Kennedy, who told police he thought he’d been sitting at the intersection for an hour. Police said Kennedy’s speech was mumbled incoherent and pupils were constricted. Kennedy failed mutiple field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

Police say Kennedy had a small amount of cocaine in his vehicle along with two rolled up dollar bills.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed a sample of Kennedy’s blood and found that it contained cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a metobolite of cocaine, according to the complaint.