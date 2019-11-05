Charges: Pemberton Man Sexually Assaulted Teen He Forced to Use Cocaine

A Pemberton man who allegedly forced a teen to use cocaine at knifepoint is now accused of also sexually assaulting the girl.

Justin Blane Mortensen, 26, was charged Monday with two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

Mortensen was initially charged in January with multiple drug and assault charges after he allegedly forced the girl to ingest cocaine, resulting in her hospitalization.

According to the amended criminal complaint, the teen reported in an October 2019 interview that Mortenson had also sexually assaulted her the same night, but she didn’t report the incident at the time because Mortensen had threatened her and her family.

The girl told investigators that Mortensen drove her out on a deserted gravel road, where he parked and assaulted her. The complaint says the girl tried to escape, but the passenger door wouldn’t open. The teen said she could feel the knife on her back and her side while he sexually assaulted her, and she bled from knife wounds.

Mortensen allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone, according to the complaint.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com