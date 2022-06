The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force seized three ounces of methamphetamine, and a number of fentanyl pills while executing a search warrant in the Lower Sioux Community Thursday, according to a press release.

Police say a loaded handgun and a loaded assault rifle were recovered from the residence at 40099 Reservation Highway 3.

Investigators say 1st-degree drug sale charges are pending against Alan Pendleton, who was arrested at the home without incident.