Charges pending after pickup collides head-on with police squad in St. James

Authorities say alcohol was involved when a pickup collided head-on with a police vehicle in St. James.

St. James Police Officer Brad Nestegard was assisting a member of the public when a Ford F-150 pickup collided head-on with his Ford Explorer squad, according to a press release from St. James Police.

Investigators say the pickup was driven by an adult St. James resident.

The crash happened minutes before midnight at 11th St S, south of 10th Ave S.

Drivers from both vehicles were transported to Mayo Clinic St. James with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained damage.

The roadway was closed for approximately an hour during the investigation.

The press release says that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and criminal charges are pending.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.