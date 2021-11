Police say charges are pending after officers were called to a Mankato park for a disturbance involving four juveniles.

The incident happened at around 5:21 p.m. Saturday at Alexander Park on East Main St.

The four girls involved ranged in age from 11 to 14, according to Commander Chris Baukol, who noted that the girls knew each other. No injuries were reported.

Baukol said charges for disorderly conduct are being requested in the incident.