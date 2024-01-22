Charges pending following rollover crash in Redwood County
Authorities say charges are pending following a single-vehicle rollover crash southwest of Franklin Saturday morning.
According to a news release, the Redwood County Sheriff received a report of a man walking in the middle of the roadway just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The man, Ethan Rasmussen, 21, of Morgan, had been involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash at Co Rd 2 and 305th St, according to the release.
Rasmussen was hospitalized and charges are pending, according to the release.
The 2006 Ford F-150 Rasmussen was driving was a total loss.