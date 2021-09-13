Charges pending in downtown crash, pursuit

Charges are pending against a woman after a downtown pursuit and crash involving a squad car over the weekend.

Police were dispatched Friday to a disturbance in downtown Mankato at Front and Cherry streets. Dan Schisel of Mankato Public Safety says an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled north from downtown. The pursuit was terminated after it reached unsafe speeds, according to Schisel.

Police say the SUV returned downtown a short time later and the driver threw an empty alcohol can at a squad car, sparking a second pursuit with police. The SUV side-swiped a couple of parked cars before intentionally colliding head-on with a sheriff’s squad, according to Schisel. The crash happened in the area of South 2nd and Cherry streets.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy in the squad suffered minor injuries.

A 57-year-old female driver was taken into custody, then transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Her name won’t be released at this time

Schisel says a variety of charges will be filed against the driver, including 2nd-degree assault, fleeing a police officer, criminal vehicular operation, and likely DWI.