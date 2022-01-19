Charges: Pound of meth, pills found in Mankato woman’s bedroom

A Mankato woman is facing felony drug sale charges after police say meth and pills were found in her bedroom.

Amanda Lynn Bailey, 41, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree drug sales in Blue Earth County Court last week.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence on January 13.

According to a criminal complaint, task force agents found a cookie sheet containing a large amount of meth on Bailey’s bedroom floor. A total of about one pound of meth was found in the room, according to the complaint.

Agents also reported finding nearly 100 blue pills marked with an “M” and “30.” Investigators believe the pills are Fentanyl, or counterfeit Oxycodone.

Agents also found three digital scales, baggies, and $2,918 in cash, according to the complaint.

Amphetamine pills prescribed to someone who didn’t live in the home were also allegedly discovered.

The complaint says marijuana was also found in the living room.

Bailey was arrested and remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.