Charges: Redwood Falls hospital patient brandished butcher knife at doctor

A Redwood Falls man is accused of brandishing a knife at a doctor at a local hospital where he was being treated.

Jonathon Michael Boyum, 22, was charged with felony counts of 2nd & 4th-degree assault in Redwood County Court Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says Redwood Falls Police were called to Carris Health Hospital on March 15 for a report of a combative patient. Officers arrived to find a doctor holding Boyum to the ground with a nurse restaining his legs, according to the charging document.

The doctor told police he was trying to treat Boyum in the emergency room when the patient brandished a butcher knife. The doctor told investigators that Boyum struck him below his eye several times during an ensuing struggle.

The complaint says Boyum bit the doctor’s hand when he was taken to the ground.

The doctor suffered broken skin under his eye and broken, bleeding skin on his hand.

Medical staff also turned over 1.64 grams of suspected marijuana that had allegedly been in Boyum’s possession. Boyum is also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, a petty misdemeanor. He’s been summoned to appear in court.