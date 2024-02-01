Charges: Sandwich prompts death threat

A Mankato man unhappy with his meal is accused of threatening a sandwich shop employee.

Anthony Micahel Barnes, 21, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint says an upset Barnes called the Jimmy Johns on Holly Ln on January 9 requesting free food because his sandwich had been improperly made about two months prior.

A worker told Barnes to make the complaint through the proper channels and ended the call. But Barnes later called back, according to the complaint, and told the worker he had poor customer service. Barnes allegedly told the employee he would catch him outside and kill him.

The worker told police he was in fear over the situation.

A regional store manager told investigators there have been similar issues in the past with Barnes.

Barnes denied threatening the worker, but admitted he was upset with the restaurant and had called.