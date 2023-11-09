Charges: Shopper dropped meth near children’s department

A Mankato man is facing charges after he allegedly dropped a bag of meth on the floor of a business.

Sev Charles Summers, 36, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with 5th-degree drug possession, a felony.

A criminal complaint says Mankato police responded to the store at 9 a.m. on Sept 21, where employees told detectives they had found a baggie with an unknown substance inside.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Summers walking near the children’s department with his hands in his pockets when the baggie fell to the floor. An employee then collected the bag and took it to the loss prevention department.

Testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the bag contained nearly half a gram of methamphetamine.

Summers has two previous drug convictions from 2020 and 2021.