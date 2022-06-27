Charges: Sleepy Eye man repeatedly punched teen & struck woman

A Sleepy Eye man allegedly repeatedly punched a teen boy and struck the boy’s mother several times.

Michael Louis Ream, 38, is charged with two felony counts of felony domestic assault in Watonwan County Court.

Court documents say Ream became intoxicated and aggressive during a bonfire when the female victim made a comment about his drinking. Ream allegedly got in the woman’s face and threatened to punch her if she didn’t “shut the f**k up.”

A criminal complaint says Ream followed the woman’s 15-year-old son upstairs after the incident. The woman saw Ream repeatedly punching her son in the face, according to the complaint. When she yelled at him to stop, Ream allegedly pushed her into a dresser and struck her several times in the head.

Officers arrived at the Lewisville residence to find a shattered window and heard a woman screaming “help me!” Police say Ream refused orders to get to the ground and attempted to escape through a bathroom window. Ream resisted arrest the entire time, according to the complaint. Police say he was verbally abusive and vomited in the squad car en route to the jail.