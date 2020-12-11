Charges: Sleepy Eye man towed toddler in wagon behind moped

A Sleepy Eye man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly towed a toddler around town in a wagon connected to a moped with a rope.

Jeffrey Robert Krenz, 39, faces charges of gross misdemeanor neglect or endangerment of a child in Brown County.

According to a criminal complaint, the Sleepy Eye Police Department received multiple complaints of a moped pulling a red wagon containing a toddler near Ellsworth St on the southeast end of the town.

Police say more complaints started to come into law enforcement a short time later. The complaint says one person sent photos and a video of the incident to the police department’s cell phone.

“Concerned citizens expressed their extreme concern for the child’s safety because they reported the rope was 20 to 25 feet long, and the moped was crossing Highway 4 on the south end of Sleepy eye, generally a very highly trafficked roadway,” reads the complaint.

Police eventually found the moped with wagon tied to it at an address on 3rd Ave NE. There, Krenz admitted he pulled the wagon behind the oped with his four-year-old daughter inside, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Krenz said police told him a few months earlier that he could not drive with his daughter on the seat of the moped, but didn’t see a problem with pulling her behind the vehicle.

Krenz’s first appearance in court is scheduled for December 29.