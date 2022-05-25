Charges: St. James man hurled electronics, lamp at woman

A St. James man is accused of hurling electronics and a lamp at a woman during a violent altercation, causing injuries to her face.

A warrant has been issued for Wade Tanquaris Allen, 19, who fled before police arrived on the scene. He’s charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault, threats of violence, and domestic assault in Watonwan County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Allen and the victim were lying in bed when he became angry and slapped her. The woman was upset and starting to hit back at Allen, according to the complaint.

Allen allegedly continued to hit the victim and threw a TV and DVD player at her. In another room, he hurled a lamp at the victim, which broke when it hit her, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Allen also threatened to kill the victim.

Officers who responded to the St. James apartment complex said the victim had bleeding lacerations. They also noted glass fragments on the floor.

The complaint says Allen was drinking before the alleged assault.

Allen was convicted in Georgia of simple battery in 2019, a charge similar to Minnesota’s fifth-degree assault. He was convicted earlier this year of domestic assault in Watonwan County and is still on probation for that case. His whereabouts are currently unknown.