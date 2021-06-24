Charges: St. Peter man gave victim drugs before rapes, assaults

A St. Peter man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl known to him over a four-year span.

Rosalio Anchondo, 38, was charged Wednesday with 9 felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Nicollet County Court.

A criminal complaint says Anchondo began molesting the girl when she was under the age of 16. In court documents, the girl recalled Anchondo giving her methamphetamine and forcing her to perform oral sex during the first of many assaults.

The victim told police Anchondo used the sexual assaults as a form of punishment and threatened to take her belongings away if she “didn’t let him finish,” according to the complaint. Anchondo would allegedly give the victim marijuana prior to many of the rapes and assaults.

The criminal complaint says a visitor was hiding in a closet when Anchondo raped the victim in early June. The witness told police he heard the rape and the victim was crying.