Charges: St. Peter meth bust evidence indicated ‘high position’ in drug operation hierarchy

(St. Peter) – Police say a St. Peter man arrested on multiple narcotics charges was affiliated with a known drug gang and likely held a high position in the drug industry.

Senif Joel Garza, 23, was charged Thursday in Nicollet County Court with ten felony drug counts, including 1st-degree sales and possession.

According to the criminal complaint, agents from two area drug task force groups found evidence of Garza’s alleged drug sales in his home and vehicle during an April 23rd warrant search.

A bulk of the evidence was located at Garza’s Old Minnesota Avenue trailer home in St. Peter, according to the complaint. In a bedroom, agents say they found a Tommy Hilfiger bag containing meth, a dresser that housed over $1,000 in cash, a bag of meth, and paraphernalia such as scales and plastic baggies. According to the complaint, a loaded magazine for a .45 caliber handgun, eight rounds of Winchester .45 ammunition, and a box of .9mm ammunition with 25 rounds were also found in the dresser.

Garza’s prison photograph and correspondence from the Department of Corrections were located in the room as well, according to the complaint.

A search of Garza’s car yielded a purse containing meth, and a small plastic baggie of meth in the sunglass holder. The plastic bag found in the car matched the style of bags found in Garza’s room, according to court documents.

Agents say a total of 1,325 grams of methamphetamine was found between Garza’s vehicle and residence. Based on the amount of meth and paraphernalia found, agents believe Garza was involved in a large-scale meth operation and likely held a high position in the drug sale hierarchy.

Garza was convicted in 2016 of a drive-by shooting in Le Sueur County.

