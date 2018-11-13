Charges: St. Peter Woman Who Picked Up Intoxicated Driver At Jail Was Drunk

A St. Peter woman who went to pick up a driver arrested for DWI was arrested on similar charges.

Nadia Elise Guenette, 35, was charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the complaint, Guenette arrived at the jail at approximately 11:45 p.m. on November 1 to pick up a person who had just been processed for DWI. Jail staff contacted the deputy who had just processed the person Guenette was picking up for DWI, and informed him they suspected Guenette was intoxicated.

Guenette admitted to driving to the jail to pick up the deputy’s first DWI arrest, according to the complaint, but said she had no idea she was over the limit to drive.

Court documents say a portable breath test indicated Guenette’s blood alcohol level was at .17.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook