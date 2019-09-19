Charges: Thief Stole Car, Threw Owner’s Pet Dog Out of the Window

A man charged with multiple crimes allegedly stole a woman’s car outside a pet store, and then threw her pet dog out of the window while the vehicle was moving.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2:11 p.m. outside Petco in Fridley, when a woman came out of the store to find her car gone.

She had left the car running while she ran into the store as she was leaving her dog inside, and locked it behind her.

She then saw her car being driven down the road, “and watched as the driver threw her dog out of the vehicle, into the roadway while traffic was driving by.”

Police were able to track the vehicle because the victim’s phone was still inside, but as they tried to stop it, the driver fled at “high rates of speed, driving through residential yards.”

Officers received another call reporting a vehicle was parking inside the garage of their business, and a man was trying to break into other vehicles.

They found the suspect, Leeroy Woodbeck, 40, of Minneapolis, hiding in a park vehicle, and while searching him found tear gas and a “clear baggie” that contained what was later found to be meth.

The business owner told police Woodbeck had caused $1,400 worth of damage to the garage door, as he’d closed it behind him, causing it to hit a steel plate near the tracks of the door.

The vehicle he was found in was the same as the one stolen outside the Petco. The criminal complaint doesn’t provide any details as to the dog’s injuries.

He’s been charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of tear gas by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing police.

It was the second crime spree that Woodbeck is accused of on the same day. A separate criminal complaint accuses him at 1:09 a.m. in Blaine of backing a silver truck into the Speedway at 8550 Lexington Ave. NE.

He was then seen walking out of the store with “three packs of cigarettes and a rack of butane lighters and refills.”

Surveillance footage showed a topless, bald-headed man wearing only jeans with a large tattoo saying “wood” on his upper back.

Woodbeck has an extensive criminal history, per state court records, with more than 15 felony convictions dating back to 2003.

Source: bringmethenews.com

