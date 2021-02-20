Charges: Three-way romance led to hatchet threat in front of baby

A dispute over a three-way romance led to multiple felony charges for an Arlington man.

Dale Martin Nelson II, 37, is accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hatchet in front of the couple’s two-month-old baby.

A criminal complaint says a dispute broke out at an Arlington home when Nelson had sex with a woman who was part of the couple’s romantic relationship, but failed to include his girlfriend.

During the argument, Nelson became “enraged,” according to the complaint. He allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and pulled her onto the bed while she was holding the baby.

The charging document says Nelson picked up a hatchet and swung it around while threatening to kill the victim.

The victim told police she hurt her back during the incident and felt like Nelson was going to kill her.

Nelson, who had locked himself in the bedroom when law enforcement arrived, said he suffers from multiple mental health issues and feels like he is dying.

A hatchet and other weapons were located in the bedroom, according to the complaint. Nelson was taken into custody.

Police say there is an active order for protection in Blue Earth County that prohibits Nelson from having contact with the victim.

Nelson is charged with felony counts of assault and threats of violence. He also faces charges of domestic assault, child endangerment, and violating an order for protection.