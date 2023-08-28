Charges: Victim raped and beaten during 12-hour assault

A man fresh out of jail for allegedly assaulting a woman is now accused of raping and beating the same victim during a 12-hour assault in Mankato last week.

John Robert Olson, 39, of North Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court Friday with felony counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, 3rd-degree assault, and tampering with a witness.

A criminal complaint says Olson called the victim at 4 p.m. on August 23, just minutes after his release from jail on felony domestic assault charges. Olson told the victim he had presents and showed up at her home with flowers, bones for her dog, and an Ice Cube t-shirt.

The complaint says Olson “barged in” when the victim opened the door and was nice to her for about 15 minutes before reminding her that he had told her he would kill her if she testified against him.

Olson allegedly punched the victim in the face four times and knocked her to the ground, where he kicked her in the face and ground his foot into her head. The complaint says Olson told the victim it would be easy to kill her and he could snap her neck.

Court documents say he forced the woman into the bedroom, made her drink whiskey and vodka, then raped and sexually assaulted her. Olson called it “make-up sex,” according to court documents.

The complaint alleges that Olson then took the victim into the kitchen and beat her until she pretended to be dead.

Olson called 911 at 6:30 a.m. on August 24 to report that “his girlfriend” was naked, bloody, hurt, and barely breathing, according to the charging document. Mankato police responded to the Elm St home where they found the victim covered in blood. Police say she had suffered obvious head trauma and her eyes were swollen shut.

The victim told police that Olson had assaulted her, according to the complaint. He was arrested later that afternoon.

The complaint says blood was smeared all over the home, including on the sink, counter, tub, and floor. Investigators say blood and fecal matter were found on the mattress.

Olson had been ordered to have no contact with the victim as a condition of his release from jail for the case involving the same victim.

Police say the assault lasted approximately 12 hours.

Friends have identified the victim on a GoFundMe page created to help with medical expenses.