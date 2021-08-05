Charges: Waldorf man molested boys known to him

A Waldorf man is accused of molesting several young boys known to him.

Michael Lee Bennett, 32, was charged Tuesday in Waseca County Court with four counts of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13, and another eight counts of the same with a victim under the age of 16.

A criminal complaint says Bennett molested at least four boys between the ages of 7 and 11 through touching, groping, and oral sex.

Court documents say older child told investigators he’d witnessed Bennett sexually assault two of the victims.

According to the complaint, the children disclosed the abuse to an adult, who confronted Bennett. Bennett allegedly admitted to the abuse and said he’d needed help for a long time.

Bennet is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail