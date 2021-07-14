Charges: Waldorf man threatened witness over testimony

A man is accused of threatening a witness who was called to testify at his upcoming trial in Waseca County.

Todd Lawrence Levine, 42, of Waldorf, was charged with two counts of felony 1st-degree witness tampering Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court.

Levine was charged in Waseca County in August 2020 with misdemeanor assault, obstructing the legal process, and disorderly conduct. He’s accused of resisting arrest after police were called to a Waldorf residence for a disturbance. Levine was allegedly smashing Ritalin with a knife in front of children and attacked their father before police arrived. He was tasered when he resisted the arrest, says the complaint.

The witness Levine is accused of threatening will testify at his trial on that matter. She told investigators that Levine had been threatening her since she was notified she would be a witness. Levine allegedly told the woman she was “going to disappear” if things did not go right for him at trial. The complaint says Levine threatened to take her children and said her life was going to end.

Investigators say the woman also reported that Levine told her he knows people from prison, and she would disappear if her testimony about him was not positive.

Levine bought a BB gun that is a handgun replica with a silencer and shot the woman while she was brushing her teeth, say court documents. He later confirmed to police he had recently purchased the gun, according to the complaint.

Levine is due to appear in Waseca County court on August 26 for his initial charges.