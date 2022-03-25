Charges: Waldorf man with 5 previous DWI arrests was more than 3x’s legal limit

A Waldorf man charged with drunk driving was more than three times the legal limit and has numerous previous DWI arrests, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County Court.

Police say Jeremy Dean Hunter, 42, was intoxicated on the afternoon of Feb 6 when the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a rollover crash on Highway 83 near 10th St. The responding trooper found Hunter trapped underneath the vehicle, which was on its roof, according to a criminal complaint.

“I’m drunk as f**k and I’m coming from Pemberton,” Hunter allegedly exclaimed after first responders removed him from the vehicle. Court documents say Hunter’s speech was slurred and he refused to cooperate with responders who were trying to prevent him from further injury.

The trooper noted in his report that Hunter smelled strongly of alcohol and again told responders that he was “drunk as hell.” Police say he again became combative and struggled with the medics who were on the scene.

A blood sample put Hunter’s alcohol concentration at .28, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Hunter has been arrested for DWI five times previously, with one of those arrests occurring in the last ten years, in 2019.

Hunter is charged with gross misdemeanor DWI.