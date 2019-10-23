Charges: Waseca Man Thought He Was Arranging Sex With 15-Year-Old

A Waseca man is facing criminal charges, accused of arranging a sexual encounter with someone he believed was a teenage girl.

Jose Abigail Gallardo Ibarra, 22, was charged in Steele County Court Monday with felony counts of attempted criminal sexual conduct, soliciting a believed child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, and engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Gallardo Ibarra began chatting with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on KIK, a social media platform. Under the name “King Lucifer,” Gallardo Ibarra allegedly detailed sexual acts he desired to perform on and with the supposed teen.

Police say Gallardo Ibarra arranged to meet the poser teen in the Owatonna Godfather’s Pizza lot to have sex, offering to bring weed and condoms. On October 18th at 11:48 a.m., Gallardo Ibarra sent a message that he was waiting at the location, according to the complaint. Police say that when they approached the vehicle, Gallardo Ibarra was sending a message to the undercover teen’s KIK persona.

Gallardo Ibarra was arrested. The criminal complaint says two marijuana pipes, marijuana and condoms were found on his person.

Gallardo Ibarra apparently admitted in a statement that he had come to the Godfather’s parking lot to have sex with a 15-year-old.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

