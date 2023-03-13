Charges: Wells man choked woman and threatened her with knife

A man is accused of choking a woman and threatening her with a knife.

A warrant has been issued for Mathew Alan Mus, 36, of Wells. Mus was charged Monday in Faribault County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and terroristic threats.

A criminal complaint says Mus choked his girlfriend and injured her foot during an argument.

Police say Mus can be heard in video recordings telling the victim she “had better watch out” or she was going to get hurt. Mus was also heard saying, “I won’t even mess with you. I’ll just wait until you’re asleep and start stabbing you,” according to the complaint.

The victim reported that Mus held a knife against her during the altercation.

Police say Mus appeared to have fled the location on foot. Mus is also charged with gross misdemeanor assault.