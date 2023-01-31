Charges: Wells man sent explicit sexual messages to teen via Snapchat

A Wells man is accused of sending a teen graphic sexual messages through social media.

Kaden James, Engebretson, 18, was charged Monday in Faribault County Court with felony sexual electronic communications with a child.

According to a criminal complaint, a classmate reported to investigators that Engebretson was bragging about having a relationship with a 14-year-old student and showing nude photos to other students.

The victim told police that Engebretson had sent her messages via Snapchat. The teen said Engebretson told her he was 14 when she told him her age.

Detectives say Engebretson sent the teen a number of graphic texts requesting oral sex and describing sexual acts he would perform. He also asked the girl to send him nude photos and she complied, according to the charging document. Engebretson also allegedly sent the teen nude photos.

Police say Engebretson was age 18 and the victim was age 14 at the time of the communications.