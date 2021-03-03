Charges: Windom hospital patient made numerous threats to kill staff

A Windom hospital patient threatened to kill frightened staff members on numerous occasions, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Shawn Frank Myers, 32, of Bingham Lake, was charged in Cottonwood County Court with felony terroristic threats.

A criminal complaint says Windom police met with hospital staff and county law enforcement about Myers on Feb 26, when hospital leaders raised concerns about Myers’ alleged escalating and threatening behavior. A social worker and the Director of Nursing told investigators they are not safe at the hospital.

That same day, detectives interviewed staff at the hospital, where Myers had been a patient since Feb 19, according to the complaint.

One witness reported hearing Myers say “I’m gonna take you guys out when I’m out of here, you’re done, I’m coming back.” This witness was one of two hospital workers that Myers made a shooting motion with his hand, said the complaint. Myers also charged the nursing station and shoved everything off the desk, said the witness.

A second witness, who works emergency room security, said Myers had pretended to shoot them in the chest and threatened to “get back at you all.”

A third witness said Myers has talked about killing people, particularly women. Myers allegedly spit at this witness made gun gestures with his hand.

All three witnesses told investigators they believe Myers’ threats are credible and genuinely possible.

Myers also called a staff member a “stupid bitch,” threatened to kill another worker, and said: “I’m gonna sue you f**king a**h*les, I’m gonna f**king kill all of you, and I’m not crazy,” according to the complaint.

Myers is currently in custody at the Cottonwood County Jail.