Charges: Windom man confessed to molesting vulnerable adults at group home workplace

(Windom, MN) – A Windom man faces criminal charges after he allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting two vulnerable adults at the group home where he worked.

Samuel Lee Sandbo, 21, was charged Wednesday in Cottonwood County Court with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Sandbo approached his supervisor on November 18 to say that he had raped two clients of PRL/Habilitative Services, Inc., where he worked.

Cottonwood County investigators interviewed Sandbo the following day. The complaint says Sandbo began working at PRL/HSI in January 2017. He told police he became physically abusive to the clients within about six months. He admitted that he had sex with the first victim in bed, but stopped when the victim hit him. He admitted that he had raped a second victim in the bathroom.

PRL/HSI told police that the second victim has a “profound intellectual disability,” and had moved out of Windom in January 2018. The employer also indicated that the first victim is diagnosed with severe mental disabilities.

