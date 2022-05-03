Charges: Windom man touched vulnerable adult, propositioned mother for threesome

A Windom man is accused of sex crimes involving a vulnerable adult.

Jeffrey Allen Holey, 44, was charged Monday in Cottonwood County Court with felony counts of fourth and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The criminal complaint describes the victim as in her 30’s, vulnerable and sexually innocent, with an 11-year-old mentality about sex.

Court documents say the victim, her mother, and Holey spend the night at the AmericInn in Windom in March to celebrate the victim’s birthday. The three shared a king-sized bed, with the victim’s mother sleeping in between Holey and her daughter, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother left for work the next morning at 5 a.m., leaving her daughter and Holey alone in the room. That’s when Holey allegedly got close to the victim, put his hands under her clothing, and fondled her as she clutched her teddy bear.

Holey is also accused of sending the victim pictures of himself in the bathtub. The victim showed investigators a text telling Holey she didn’t want a sexual relationship with him and asked him to stop sending her “nasty photos.” She also reminded Holey she was in a relationship with someone else, according to the release.

In messages sent in the weeks after the AmericInn incident, the victim’s mother told her daughter Holey had asked twice to have sex with a mother-daughter and wanted her to book a room. The mother advised her daughter to ignore Holey’s messages and tell him no if he asked her.

Holey said he thought it was the victim’s mother in bed with him at the AmericInn, according to the complaint. He admitted to holding the victim, but claimed nothing else happened.

The mother told investigators that Holey became more persistent about his requests for a threesome with the victim after their hotel stay.

Holey has a prior criminal sex conviction from 1997, according to the complaint. He also has a pending case from 2019, in which he is accused of sexually his then-girlfriend while she slept after taking Hydrocodone for a dental procedure.