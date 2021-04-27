Charges: Winthrop man offered reward for doctor’s kidnapping

A Winthrop man is facing felony charges after allegedly offering reward money for the kidnapping of a doctor.

Ronald Henry Schoenborn, 54, was charged with felony threats of violence, and gross misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Brown County Court.

Police were notified on Friday that Schoenborn was sitting in his vehicle on 5th North St, outside the New Ulm Medical Center, with a sign that said: “$$500.00 REWARD FOR DR. RANDEEP DHAMI TO BE BROUGHT TO ME.” Underneath that lettering was the word “UNHARMED,” according to the complaint.

Schoenborn has been parking near NUMC with various signs and stickers on his vehicle regarding his perceived treatment by NUMC and at least one doctor at that facility, says the complaint. The ongoing disputes over the years have also included Allina, different attorneys, and law enforcement, according to court documents.

Police spoke with the Brown County attorney, who advised them to arrest Schoenborn for threats of violence, according to the complaint.

There was $500 in cash was found in Schoenborn’s vehicle, according to investigators, “the exact amount of the ‘reward’ he was offering for the kidnapping and false imprisonment of Dr. Dhami,” reads the complaint.

The February shooting at an Allina medical clinic in Buffalo has brought the issue of violence against medical workers to light, perhaps even more intensely in New Ulm, the hometown of the woman killed in that shooting.