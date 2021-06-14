Charges: Winthrop man spanked girl with hanger

A Winthrop man has been charged after he allegedly spanked a girl with a hanger.

Eric Andrew Hussman, 24, was charged Monday with malicious punishment of a child in Sibley County Court.

A criminal complaint says the girl’s father called Winthrop police after noticing bruising all over her bottom and lower back, as well as some open sores.

Court documents say the girl told investigators she was naughty at her grandmother’s house, so Hussman spanked her with a hanger.

Hussman told police he “messed up.” He admitted to spanking the child with a hanger and a belt, according to the complaint.

Hussman also faces misdemeanor domestic assault charges.