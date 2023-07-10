Charges: Woman accused of stealing baby formula from Mankato store has 24 warrants in 10 counties

A woman accused of stealing baby formula and other items from a Mankato store is wanted on 24 warrants in numerous Minnesota counties.

Rachel Howard Robinson, 28, of Minneapolis, was charged last week with felony theft in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Robinson stole nearly $1,300 worth of baby formula and other merchandise from the Mankato Hilltop Hy-Vee in May and June.

The thefts were captured on surveillance and Robinson was identified by loss prevention personnel at Cub Foods. Robinson was filmed gathering baby items and covering them with merchandise and walking out of the store without paying, according to the complaint.

Robinson also stole batteries, cat products, and paper towels, as well as three shopping baskets valued at $8 each, according to the charging documents.

Police say Robinson has 24 active warrants, 16 of those cases felony-related, from ten different Minnesota counties. Her whereabouts are unknown.