Charges: Woman arrested for DWI near MSU was over 3 times the legal limit

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit when she was arrested for DWI over the weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Laura Ann Myers of Eagan, was charged yesterday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to the criminal complaint, a state patrol trooper pulled Myers over just before 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. The trooper said he observed Myers hit a snowbank and cross the center line while driving up the Monks Avenue hill. He pulled Myers over at the intersection of Monks and Stadium, according to the complaint.

Myers told the trooper she was coming from downtown, where she had picked up her friend. She denied having anything to drink initially, but admitted to consuming alcohol after failing standard field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

A preliminary breath test put her blood alcohol level at .27. She was transported to the Brown County Evaluation Center in New Ulm because of the high level of alcohol in her system.

Myers has a previous DWI conviction in Blue Earth County from 2016.

