Charges: Woman beat girl with phone charger over ice cream consumption

A St. James woman is accused of beating a girl with a cell phone charger.

Ana Maria Avila, 29, was charged Monday in Watonwan County Court, with malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault, both misdemeanors.

A criminal complaint says Avila struck the victim repeatedly with the charger and punched her at least once. Court documents say Avila was angry that the girl had eaten too much ice cream.

The girl was wearing a t-shirt and shorts, but escaped the home out of a window when Avila threatened to continue the beating with a belt and left the room to retrieve it, according to the complaint.

Court documents say girl walked through snow with no shoes to a nearby residence for help. Police say they observed welts and a raised area on the victim.

Avila allegedly admitted to portions of the assault and was arrested.