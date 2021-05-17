Charges: Woman discovered ‘servicing’ herself in vehicle waiting to be serviced

An Arlington woman was discovered servicing herself in a vehicle that was left at a local dealership for repairs, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County Court.

Police were initially called to the business at 1:30 p.m. after multiple calls about a naked woman walking around and jumping in and out of vehicles.

Court documents say Jennifer Dorit Weber, 35, appeared “happy” when she was discovered by police pleasuring herself inside an SUV on May 9.

According to the criminal complaint, Weber was naked, lying on the floor of the SUV’s second-row, her feet sticking out the door in the running vehicle, which was in neutral.

Court documents say Weber continued to masturbate during the hour that police tried to get her out of the vehicle. Police say Weber made non-sensical statements and appeared to be talking to people who were not present. Weber also believed she was in a car in St. Petersburg, and she was in the area to please boys, say charges.

“After prolonged negotiations, Weber eventually got out and was taken to the hospital,” reads the complaint.

The complaint says that while police found methamphetamine and a metal spoon in the vehicle, they were unable to locate any pants or underwear.

The owner of the SUV said his truck was at the dealership to be serviced and he had not given Weber permission to enter the vehicle.

Weber was charged with drug possession, DWI, indecent exposure, and tampering with a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.