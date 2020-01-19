Charges: Woman fought off intoxicated North Mankato intruder

(Mankato, MN) – A North Mankato man with a criminal history is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Mankato home.

Mahad Ahmed Mohamoud, 26, was charged with two counts of felony burglary in Blue Earth County Court Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported on Jan 12 that Mohamud had broken into her residence and was currently in her kitchen, but she had fought him off.

Police found Mohamoud attempted to leave the home through an open window, where a screen had been torn off. Mohamud refused to show his hands and appeared to be intoxicated. A breath test later put his blood-alcohol level at .23, and he was transported to detox.

The victim said she was in the bathroom when Mohamoud opened the bathroom door. She asked him to leave but then found him in her bedroom, according to the complaint. She said the two fought, scratching her arm in the process. The victim said she threw a wastepaper basket at Mohamud and pushed him out the door, but he went to a window and re-entered the home.

Mohamoud did not have permission to be at the home unless a second resident – who was out of town at the time of the incident – was present, according to the complaint.

Mohamoud has been convicted of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Rice County. He also has pending charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County, according to the complaint.

Police say Mohamoud was released from jail on conditions that he remained law-abiding.

Mohamoud is currently not on the Blue Earth County Jail roster.