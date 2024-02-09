Charges: Woman who hit Lake Crystal light pole was 4 times legal limit

Police say a driver who hit a light pole in Lake Crystal last month was more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Rebecca Lynn Miller, 67, of Madelia, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

A criminal complaint says Blue Earth County deputies responded January 10 to a report that a vehicle in Lake Crystal had struck a pole and was smoking.

Miller, who was receiving aid from paramedics when deputies arrived on the scene, smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint. First responders told police Miller had admitted to drinking.

Police say an open beer can and a nearly empty bottle of vodka were found in the vehicle.

A blood test put Miller’s alcohol concentration at .35, according to the complaint. Minnesota’s legal limit to operate a vehicle is .08.