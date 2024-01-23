Charles Osgood, CBS Host On TV And Radio And Network’s Poet-In-Residence, Dies At 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, hosted the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died.

He was 91.

CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and said his family said the cause was dementia.

Osgood proved to be a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, a man who continued to work in both radio and television with equal facility.

In 1971, he joined the CBS network.