Charter to offer minimum starting wage of $20

Charter Communications will offer a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour, the company announced today.

The Missouri-based telecommunications provider says all employees across its 41-state service area will be hired at the $20 wage, and all current employees will make at least $20 per hour.

Amid the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020, Charter announced it would boost wages to $20 by April 2002, with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021.

“Our $20 an hour starting wage is an important investment in our highly skilled employees, who deliver connectivity and entertainment to more than 32 million customers,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter’s Chairman & CEO.

A company spokesperson told SMN that Charter does not share employment numbers by location, so it’s unclear how many local employees will benefit from the wage increase. The spokesperson also noted that the company has several positions open in southern Minnesota.