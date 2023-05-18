River 105 River 105 Logo

Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd’s murder to the Minnesota Supreme Court

May 18, 2023 9:01AM CDT
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

He says the district judge’s decision not to move the proceedings out of the city deprived him of a fair trial. His attorney, William Mohrman, filed a petition for review with the state’s highest court on Wednesday, a month after the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Chauvin’s conviction for second-degree murder and and let his 22 1/2-year sentence remain in place.

The Minnesota Supreme Court could agree to hear Chauvin’s appeal or let the Court of Appeals ruling stand.

