Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

April 17, 2023 10:17AM CDT
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Court of Appeals has upheld Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The decision was handed down Monday. Chauvin is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence. His attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out all of his convictions for many reasons, including pretrial publicity. Prosecutors say Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

