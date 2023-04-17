Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Court of Appeals has upheld Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The decision was handed down Monday. Chauvin is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence. His attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out all of his convictions for many reasons, including pretrial publicity. Prosecutors say Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.