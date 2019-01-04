Check Out Kirk Cousins In Super Bowl Commercial With a fake Donald Trump

This is old news to people in the Washington, D.C. area, but we’re guessing there are very few Vikings fans who have seen the Super Bowl commercial Kirk Cousins was in last year.

Thanks to some dumb luck and messing around on YouTube, we discovered this Cypress Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces ad that aired in select markets during last year’s Super Bowl, and it features Cousins and a fake President Donald Trump.

The commercial even takes a funny jab at “sneaky Alex,” an obviously reference to the fact that the Redskins made a trade with the Chiefs to bring in quarterback Alex Smith, effectively ushering Cousins into free agency where he would eventually sign with the Vikings.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook