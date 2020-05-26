Check Out This New Beer Brewed With Hot Dogs

Any Pennsylvanian will tell you that, when it comes to interstate debates, few are up there with “Which is better, Wawa or Sheetz?” Recently, however, the rivalry has taken an unexpected turn from which is the best convenience store to which makes the best beer. And be forewarned Wawa fans, Sheetz has just taken things to a wild new level.

Wawa released its first of what has become a series of beers back in December 2018. Not to be outdone, Sheetz launched its first brew last May, teaming up with PA’s Rusty Rail Brewing for a beer featuring Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans called “Project Coffee Hopz IPA.” By August, the Altoona-headquartered chain was at it again, this time working with the Evil Genius Beer Company on a beer made with Sheetz blueberry muffins called, well, “Project Blueberry Muffinz.”

So how could they top themselves for a third beer? Well, apparently someone looked around a Sheetz store determined to find the most ridiculous combination they could think of, because just in time for Memorial Day the brand is releasing Project Hop Dog—a beer made with Sheetz Hot Dogz.

For beer number three, which goes on sale today, Sheetz also chose to work with a third Pennsylvania brewery: this time, Neshaminy Creek Brewing. The resulting limited-edition IPA will be sold at 128 Sheetz locations across the state. (Find the list here.) The company describes it as a “crisp” 5.5-percent ABV India Pale Ale dry-hopped with Nugget and Centennial hops “and with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz in the brew kettle just for fun.” Translation: Don’t expect to taste any wiener in this summer beer. Instead, it’s billed as “refreshing and dry with delicate hop flavors of citrus and pine.” Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will retail for $7.99.

“We were really excited to collaborate on a beer to celebrate Sheetz Hot Dogz and the beginning of summer,” Jason Ranck, Neshaminy’s head brewer, began. “Don’t worry: The beer does not taste like hot dogs! We thought it was just a fun concept and the perfect beer for pairing with Sheetz Hot Dogz and warm weather activities.”

“In light of the health crisis, we gave a lot of consideration to releasing Project Hop Dog,” Ryan Sheetz, AVP of brand, said in the announcement. “We are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers. While we are excited to release Project Hop Dog, we are asking customers to respect health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a face mask while purchasing the beer.”